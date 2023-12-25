Channel 9′s most viewed stories of 2023

The past year brought stories of achievement, heartbreak, and accountability across the Carolinas, and it’s Channel 9′s privilege to share these stories with our communities.

While every story can have a unique impact to each reader, these were the stories that were most viewed on WSOCTV.com in 2023.

Fire in SouthPark

1. Deadly fire breaks out at construction site in SouthPark area of Charlotte

On May 18, dark smoke filled the sky in south Charlotte, and it could be seen from miles away. On the ground, flames shot through a building that was under construction in the SouthPark area.

Many construction workers ran away, and a crane operator managed to climb down with the help of rescuers. But two construction workers, Demonte Sherrill and Reuben Holmes, tragically lost their lives in the blaze.

2. CMS says it won’t allow father to walk across stage to accept son’s diploma

Nahzir Taylor was shot and killed as he got off of a school bus last year, months before he was set to graduate from Rocky River High School. Taylor’s father, Keon, said the family had planned to attend his graduation ceremony and accept their son’s diploma on his behalf.

The school district denied that plan, and the Taylors were left with “a slap in the face” following the loss of their loved one.

The appraised value of the property is $619,410.

3. Developer facing charges buys NC property seized by Secret Service

An intersection of two investigations, and a nice lakefront property. Back in May, the U.S. Secret Service revealed it sold a High Rock Lake property to a developer who is now facing criminal charges out of California.

The home itself was seized after its previous owner pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $2 million, including money from the Paycheck Protection Program.

4. Former NFL star’s burger chain in bankruptcy

Muhsin Muhammad II cemented a legacy with the Carolina Panthers. He branched out with his company, Axum Capital Partners, by buying a controlling interest in Back Yard Burgers in 2017.

But in June this year, Back Yard Burgers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The connection to Muhammad II spurred a lot of interest in this story.

5. NFL player’s father killed in Mooresville home explosion

An explosion leveled a home near Lake Norman in Mooresville this summer. Investigators believe it was an accident, but the loud boom sent debris flying near Barber Loop Road.

The house turned out to belong to Robert Farley, the father of Tennessee Titans Cornerback Caleb Farley. Robert died in the explosion.

6. ‘Potential criminal act’ on flight from Charlotte involved a minor, authorities say

An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Boston caught the attention of the FBI after a girl reported finding a hidden camera inside the bathroom.

The passenger filed the report and pointed to a flight attendant who allegedly entered the bathroom just before the teenage girl found the camera.

7. Charlotte woman says HOA may take her home if she doesn’t pay more than $4,700

A woman who lives in the Back Creek neighborhood of Charlotte owed HOA dues in January for a little over $100. Cut to a few months later, and she racked up $100 fees every day.

In July, the HOA told her she had to pay $4,700 by the end of the month, or the association would take her home.

Raylee Reed, Lawrence America

8. Toddler from Cumberland County found one month after she was last seen

A 15-month-old girl from North Carolina had been missing for a month.

In August, she was found safe.

9. Woman says she’s selling home after HOA’s lien against it

It was the follow-up to another one of our top stories of the year. The woman who was battling with her HOA over a $4,700 bill ended up making a big decision.

She sold the home instead.

10. ‘It’s awful looking’: Homeowner says neighbor’s windows warped her siding

The siding on Evette Evans’s Rock Hill house was warped, like it was melting. She says she didn’t know at first what was causing it.

But it turned out that something designed to keep homes cool is heating up the surrounding homes.

The list of the top 50 stories on WSOCTV.com continues below:

11. Lowe’s opens first North Carolina outlet store

12. Feds bust suspected drug trafficker, ‘Fat Man,’ in Charlotte

13. Channel 9′s High School Football Scoreboard

14. Mary Lou Retton making remarkable progress after ICU scare, daughter says

15. NC campground closed after bear tears through camper

16. Allisha Watts’ car found with boyfriend unresponsive inside

17. Target recalls 5 million candles

18. NC road named scariest drive in America

19. New bill aims to legalize marijuana in North Carolina

20. Bojangles CEO steering chain out of chicken business

21. Churches across NC forced to sell as they grapple with low attendance

22. Another Northlake Mall store is closing

23. Homeowner says HOA used funds on private party for manager

24. Snake found in Charlotte classroom, students sent home

25. Carowinds shares timeline for repairing Fury 325

26. NC man missing since Christmas Eve found dismembered in concrete

27. New water attraction opens in South Carolina

28. Frozen strawberries recalled over hepatitis fear

29. Delta flight attendant photo goes viral for comforting passenger

30. Tropical vacation ends in airport chaos for Charlotte family

31. Local firefighters quit after being told to reapply for jobs

32. State auction site offloads surplus items from across NC

33. Madalina Cojocari’s mother theorized she was sold for cash

34. Judge makes lawsuit over ‘Chevy shake’ a class-action

35. Charlotte bride killed, husband seriously hurt in crash on wedding night

36. Woman who took in wandering toddler: ‘He didn’t know where his home was’

37. Feds seek seizure of 2 homes owned by NC woman accused of healthcare fraud

38. Employees overdose on the job at south Charlotte bar

39. AA plane catches fire on Charlotte-Douglas runway

40. Traffic Jam: Fans blame parking at PNC Music Pavilion

41. 3 dead, 2 hurt in scaffolding collapse at Dilworth construction site

42. Lawsuit alleges NC House Speaker had affair, sex with people for political favors

43. Myrtle Beach hotels rank among dirtiest in the country

44. $2M Powerball ticket sold in NC

45. Trailer detaches from pickup truck, hits other vehicles

46. Employees laid off from Taylorsville home furnishing company

47. Elevation Church withdraws from Southern Baptist Convention

48. Northlake Mall files lawsuits after 5 stores abruptly close

49. Big crack on Fury 325 bucks manufacturer’s track record

50. Movie being filmed in Waxhaw calls for extras

