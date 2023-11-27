Channel 9 partners with US Marine Corps Reserve to support Toys for Tots drive in Central Florida

While you are out shopping for family and friends this holiday season, consider picking up a toy for a child in need.

WFTV and 9 Family Connection are partnering again this year with the United States Marine Corps Reserve for the annual “Toys for Tots” drive.

Channel 9 has supported Toys for Tots for more than 25 years.

Officials said the need this year is even greater than before.

Watch: 9 Family Connection partners with USMC for Toys for Tots Drive

About 200,000 children in Central Florida benefit from this program.

Cpl. Alexander Blondheim is a volunteer with Toys for Tots and said he dedicates 300 hours a season to the program.

“When I was a child, I used Toys for Tots, my family did. So, it’s just giving back to the community,” Blondheim said. “That’s what the holiday season is supposed to be about. It’s supposed to be giving and helping out those who are around you.”

Watch: Toys for Tots opens new warehouse, looks for volunteers for holiday season

You can drop off donations directly at WFTV’s lobby in downtown Orlando through Dec. 15.

You can also shop online and have the gifts sent directly to Toys for Tots.

