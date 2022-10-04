The Channel Company Announces Acquisition of Technology Marketing Agency Lauchlan

Acquisition to expand global services delivery capabilities

The Channel Company, global provider of news, insights, strategy, events, and marketing services for the technology industry, announces the acquisition of Lauchlan, a U.S. based global marketing agency dedicated to the technology industry.

This strategic acquisition will continue to expand marketing agency services capabilities, scale creative and digital services globally and accelerate time to market for clients.

Lauchlan’s marketing agency services include comprehensive marketing support, campaign creation, program execution, customized leads management and in-depth reporting to maximize IT channel marketing investment, creating a complimentary fit to continue scaling The Channel Company’s marketing services delivery capability worldwide.

“The acquisition of Lauchlan, in addition to global services organization bChannels and Incisive Media’s Technology Group brands earlier this year, is another step towards our vision of becoming the leading global provider of innovative marketing services for the technology industry. We continue to invest in high-value areas that will scale and expand our capabilities to drive greater outcomes for our clients anywhere they are in the world,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

The organizations share synergies with their go-to-market strategies, technology industry expertise and agency delivery models as well as a common culture of driving client outcomes, strategic company growth and continued career development opportunities for employees.

The combined strengths of the two organizations will provide immediate revenue and client expansion opportunities. Clients of Lauchlan will benefit from the extensive platform of additional marketing, events, communities, consulting, and data services that The Channel Company offers while clients of The Channel Company will have access to a broader range of marketing services to accelerate their business outcomes and investment return. The collective delivery model will continue to scale globally to deliver solutions across The Channel Company’s platform in all major regions.

“Joining forces with the most respected technology channel marketing and services provider in our industry represents tremendous opportunities for our technology clients, partners, and employees. Lauchlan agency’s deep, creative development and execution capabilities paired with the depth and breadth of services available through The Channel Company allows us to provide the industry with a truly unprecedented suite of solutions for direct, and channel partner marketing on a global scale,” said Kathleen Lauchlan, CEO of Lauchlan agency.

Lauchlan’s M&A advisor was Supporting Strategies and legal advisor was Bernstein Shur. The Channel Company received legal advice from Jones Day and due diligence advice from Alvarez & Marsal.

Headquartered in Westborough, MA, The Channel Company has been servicing the technology channel community for over 40 years. From CRN, the #1 source of technology news, insights, and analysis for the IT channel, to industry-leading events that connect clients to customers, to powerful research, consulting and engaging education to accelerate growth, to transformative marketing services to maximize investment, The Channel Company provides a full suite of outcome-driven services focused on addressing the channel’s unique needs worldwide. The Channel Company is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. www.thechannelco.com

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has completed over 35 private equity investments and more than 75 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

Founded in 2009, Lauchlan is a US-based, full-service agency dedicated to helping global technology marketers and their channel partners execute strategic, multi-touch, omni-channel marketing activities aimed at accelerating pipeline opportunities. Lauchlan's services provide comprehensive technology-focused marketing support, campaign creation, turnkey program execution, lead generation campaigns, live and online events, digital go-to-market strategies and in-depth ROI reporting. The agency’s dedicated team of marketing professionals is singularly focused on delivering optimal performance metrics while maximizing marketing development funds. www.lauchlanx.com

