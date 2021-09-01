Channel Factory Continues EMEA Expansion with New Hires and Team Growth in Poland

Channel Factory has appointed a new Sales Director to head up the region, manage the team on the ground in Poland and support business expansion and growth in EMEA

Poland

Channel Factory, the global brand suitability and ad performance platform for YouTube has expanded their team in Poland and appointed a new Sales Director as part of their commitment to growth in the European market.

Szymon Szmigiel joins as Sales Director to develop, manage, and grow the company’s agency and brand relationships within the region, and to support Channel Factory’s continued expansion across the EMEA market. Szymon will continue to build the business alongside Sean Carey, Business Development Director, based out of the Warsaw offices which will enable the company to support clients on the ground and bring better brand suitability to the market.

“This is an extremely exciting time to be joining Channel Factory,” said Syzmon Szmigiel. “Not only is the company growing exponentially across multiple markets, but the recent launch of The Conscious Project shows how determined the company is to drive our advertising industry forward towards a more conscientious future. I could not be more excited to join the team and look forward to helping the company continue on its growth trajectory.”

Prior to joining Channel Factory, Syzmon has been co-creating an advertising office at CDA SA, one of the largest VOD platforms in Poland. In his three years at CDA SA, Syzmon was responsible for the business development and revenue growth, overseeing the sales team and building relationships with media houses and agency clients.

Before his time at CDA, Szymon was the Director of Agency Sales at NetSprint, a martech leader in region, while also spending seven years at one of Poland’s biggest portal based businesses, Wirtualna Polska. As the Head of Sales here, he was responsible for the entire sales department, managing a team of 15 to drive profitable growth for the company.

Szymon has spent several years in both startup and large sized companies and is an expert in strategic planning, operations, sales and marketing. He has managed and led large-scale projects covering marketing communication, sales and technology.

“Szymon’s addition to our EMEA team is critical to our growth as a business in the European markets. We are very excited to have him on board, to lead and manage our business on the ground in Poland,” said Mattias Spetz, MD EMEA and APAC, Channel Factory. “Szymon brings in-depth market knowledge and relationships to Channel Factory, and with his industry expertise across video, programmatic, ad sales, and e-commerce, he will be a real asset to the wider EMEA team. His proven ability to develop agency and client relationships and to drive growth in region will help us to continue to expand our footprint in Europe and push the industry as a whole towards a more conscious advertising ecosystem.”

Szymon will report into Mattias Spetz, helping to drive sales growth within the EMEA regions and demonstrating to clients the real commitment Channel Factory has across all regions. Szymon has previously served as a member of the management board for the IAB Polska.

The appointment of Szymon follows a streak of new hires across the US, UK and Europe for Channel Factory. The company has recently announced the appointment of Fiona Alenda, its new MD for France, as well as three key new hires in the UK to continue to expand its footprint and support clients in these key markets. Channel Factory is dedicated to helping create a better advertising ecosystem, and works closely with its agency and brand clients to drive more conscientious, thought-through advertising campaigns aimed at eliminating inherent bias in advertising across video.

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data platform that maximizes both performance efficiency and contextual suitability, turning YouTube’s 5 billion videos and 500 hours per minute of new content into brand-suitable, efficient advertising opportunities. Channel Factory’s mission is to create a suitable video ecosystem that connects creators, brands, and consumers - by enabling advertisers access to the most relevant videos, channels, and creators.

Through their proprietary platform that harnesses the power of the deepest YouTube dataset in the industry, Channel Factory has enabled advanced brand suitability, customized content targeting, and maximum performance for the world’s biggest brands. Channel Factory’s algorithm ensures not only that advertisers run against content that aligns with their brand but also delivers outcomes by optimizing campaigns using active and historical campaign performance data.

Channel Factory has offices across the USA and is present in over 30 countries worldwide including the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Ukraine, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

