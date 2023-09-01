Channel migrant who took selfies as he piloted small boat is jailed

Reda Hamoud Abdurabou took charge of a small boat packed with 50 migrants last July

A migrant has been jailed after selfies he took during his crossing were used to convict him of piloting a small boat across the Channel.

Reda Hamoud Abdurabou, 25, was sentenced to three years and two months after being found guilty of assisting unlawful immigration to the UK and attempting to enter the country illegally.

Abdurabou took charge of a small boat packed with 50 migrants during an attempt to reach Britain illegally last July, Salisbury Crown Court was told.

He took pictures of himself as he did so, saving images to his phone that would later be used as evidence by the Home Office’s criminal and financial investigations unit.

The images, taken moments before the dinghy was intercepted by Border Force officials, show Abdurabou posing with his hand on the tiller as he steered it towards the UK. Officers saw migrants balancing on the edge of the inflatable, with others sitting on the floor.

Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, said: “This pilot brazenly tried to flout our laws and has rightly been brought to justice today.

“Putting lives at risk by steering men, women and children across the Channel in flimsy dinghies will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work relentlessly to stop these completely unnecessary crossings and ensure those responsible are put behind bars.”

Abdurabou, who was witnessed piloting the boat before it was intercepted, was arrested on arrival in the UK and his mobile phone seized. Immigration enforcement officers worked quickly to interview, charge and remand him on the day of his arrival.

Investigating teams found messages on his phone about his attempt to reach the UK illegally, along with the selfies taken as he piloted the boat. One picture showed him wearing a yellow hoodie and a baseball cap and sitting perilously close to the waterline at the stern of the boat.

The Illegal Migration Act will mean the Home Office giving immigration officers new powers to search for and seize electronic devices such as mobile phones from people who come to the UK illegally, including to obtain evidence of criminal offences and establish whether someone has the right to be in Britain.

Chris Foster, the deputy director of criminal and financial investigations at the Home Office, said: “This defendant gloated as he risked dozens of lives by crossing the Channel illegally. Anyone willing to take the helm of these small boats can expect to be arrested and prosecuted.

“I want to praise the quick work of my officers who have brought this criminal to justice. His sentence shows that our teams are working relentlessly to clamp down on this illegal trade.”

