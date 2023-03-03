Channel migrants who arrive in the UK after being rescued can be prosecuted under new powers

Channel migrants who arrive in the UK after being rescued at sea can be prosecuted for illegal entry to the UK under new powers, Britain’s most senior judge has ruled.

Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice, rejected appeals by three Sudanese men who crossed the Channel in small boats and had claimed they could not be prosecuted for “knowingly arriving” in the UK “without entry clearance”.

Their lawyers had argued that they should be exempt from prosecution because entry clearance was not available to asylum seekers, while those who steered the small boat would not have been aware that migrants in the dinghy were acting illegally.

The case had threatened to undermine the Government’s 2022 legislation that was designed to close a loophole and allow for migrants who were rescued at sea to be prosecuted for illegal entry. Nearly all migrants are picked up at sea by Border Force, coastguards and RNLI lifeboats.

The judgment by Lord Burnett comes ahead of the Government unveiling next week its new Bill that will bar any migrants who seek to enter the UK illegally from claiming asylum in the UK.

The new laws will mean that anyone entering the UK illegally will be detained and returned either to their home country or to a safe country, such as Rwanda, where their claim for asylum will be considered.

Appeals centred on new parts of law

Two of the Sudanese men are alleged to have assisted unlawful immigration by steering dinghies containing other migrants across the Channel, while the third is charged with attempting to arrive in the UK in a dinghy.

They challenged preliminary rulings, made by Mr Justice Cavanagh at Canterbury Crown Court ahead of their trials. Their lawyers argued that the judge had incorrectly interpreted the new laws in the Nationality and Borders Act 2022.

The appeals centred on whether parts of the new act have changed the law to allow the prosecution of migrants who are intercepted or rescued at sea. Previously, migrants who were intercepted by the authorities or rescued while still at sea could not be charged with knowingly entering the UK without leave.

Lawyers representing the man charged with attempting to arrive in the UK argued that a new offence of knowingly arriving in the country without valid entry clearance could not be committed by a person intending to seek asylum, because entry clearance is not available to asylum seekers.

They said it is also not possible to make a claim for asylum from outside the UK, while an application for entry must be made from outside the country.

Lawyers for the other two men argued that, in order for an offence of facilitating the illegal entry of another person to be committed, the facilitator would have to be aware the conduct of the other person was criminal.

'Need only be a breach of immigration law'

But, in a ruling on Thursday, the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett rejected the appeals and upheld Mr Justice Cavanagh’s interpretation of the new laws.

Sitting with Mr Justice Holgate and Mr Justice Bryan, he concluded the new law “applies to a person who requires entry clearance under the immigration rules and who knowingly arrives in the UK without such clearance, even if he or she intends to claim asylum on arrival”.

He added: “That is also the position in relation to an attempt to commit such an offence.”

The judge also said that, in order for a facilitation offence to be committed, the “conduct facilitated need not be criminal at all”, adding: “It need only be a breach of immigration law.”

The legislation was introduced last year in a bid to clamp down on the large number of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats. Home Office figures suggest more than 2,000 migrants have crossed the Channel already this year.