ChannelAdvisor Releases New Features to Help Brands and Retailers Increase Agility, Sustain Business Performance

New features include Amazon Advertising dayparting, enhancements to Dynamic Shopping Links, new Where to Buy capabilities, and additional marketplace integrations

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today unveiled enhanced capabilities to help merchants gain greater control and agility for sustainable performance in the rapidly-shifting e-commerce environment. Today's release includes a set of new features to help brands maximize their Amazon Advertising spend, deliver "shoppable" digital marketing campaigns with dynamic linking, and better promote retailers that provide optimal customer experiences.

"E-commerce moves fast, which is why ChannelAdvisor is committed to helping merchants remain nimble and in position to continually attract new consumers and consistently secure multi-device shoppers," said Steve Frechette, Vice President, Product Management at ChannelAdvisor. "ChannelAdvisor remains focused on developing solutions capable of helping brands and retailers achieve maximum visibility today while future-proofing their businesses for tomorrow."

With ChannelAdvisor's continued focus on helping brands and retailers increase control and sustainability, the platform's new capabilities include:

E-Commerce Solutions for Improved Agility

Amazon Advertising Dayparting: ChannelAdvisor offers brands and retailers greater control over their Amazon Advertising spend through flexible campaign scheduling. Amazon Advertising Dayparting can help merchants to maximize advertising spend by adjusting bid amounts to coincide with days and times during which conversions are highest.

Dynamic Shopping Links: ChannelAdvisor's Dynamic Shopping Links solution can help provide a way for brands to easily make advertising campaigns shoppable. The solution can enable brands to connect consumers from display ads, email, or social media directly to trusted retailer partners for purchase. Dynamic Shopping Links are now more flexible to help create, manage, and analyze and dynamically support multiple product variations and retailers to ensure that digital campaigns are promoting in-stock products.

Where to Buy - Retailer Display by Content Score: ChannelAdvisor's Where to Buy solution can help link qualified traffic from brand sites to trusted retailers for purchase. Brands now have an option to prioritize and promote those retailers that are providing the best shopping experience by displaying high-quality product content.

Support for New Selling Channels

New Marketplace Integrations: ChannelAdvisor continues to position brands and retailers for global growth through support of Afound ( Netherlands ), Amazon ( Netherlands ), Amazon ( Singapore ), Bluefly (US), Christmas.com (US), Colizey ( France ), Container Door ( New Zealand ), Interpark Global ( South Korea ), Kixify (US), Kogan ( Australia and New Zealand ), Sprii (MENA), Sprinter ( Spain ), StackCommerce (US), Tradesy (US), and Veepee ( France ).

New Drop-Ship Integrations: For brands and distributors, ChannelAdvisor now supports new first-party connections Office Depot (US) and Lowe's (US).

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs

tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com

919-249-9798



