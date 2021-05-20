Channing Tatum Buys $5.6 Million Midcentury Farmhouse in Brentwood

When it comes to homes in L.A., modern farmhouses abound as of late. But Channing Tatum’s recent property purchase bucks the trend a bit: The Magic Mike star bought an authentic midcentury farmhouse in Brentwood for $5.6 million, Dirt reports.

The 3,300-square-foot property was built around 1950 and constructed almost entirely out of wood and stone. These materials line the walls and are exposed all throughout the home. A wooden staircase is also a focal point of the structure alongside red brick flooring scattered at the bottom of the double-height entryway. In the family room lies a massive fireplace that perfectly matches the cozy personality of the farmhouse.

Upstairs, the star of the space is the main bedroom, which includes a private balcony and a skylit bathroom that has a relaxing soaking bathtub. Beyond the interior, the exterior of the estate is what makes it special. A lagoon-style swimming pool is at the center of it all, but the greenery is the truly impressive part. The house has ancient sycamore trees and a secluded court designed for various sports hidden within the estate’s own jungle of various plants.

See the video.

In addition, there’s a guesthouse with another bedroom, bringing the total count on the property to three. It’s certainly a unique buy, and is a contrast to Tatum’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan’s purchase of a modern mansion in Montecito, California. Dewan was out $4.7 million for her 7,240-square-foot pad, which has six bedrooms as well as a separate guesthouse.

