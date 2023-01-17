Channing Tatum says it was awkward to carry Salma Hayek Pinault around a room during 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' because she was one of his 'first crushes'

Channing Tatum said it was "awkward" to film scenes with Salma Hayek Pinault for "Magic Mike's Last Dance."

He said his character had to grind her character "for so long and in so many different positions."

"I mean, she was one of my first crushes," Tatum told Vanity Fair of Hayek Pinault.

Channing Tatum says it was "awkward" to film some scenes with Salma Hayek Pinault in the upcoming "Magic Mike's Last Dance" because she was one of his first crushes.

In a profile on Tatum published on Tuesday, Vanity Fair reported that the movie's opening scene features Tatum's character grinding on a character played by Hayek Pinault while showing off his stripping skills.

When asked if it was awkward "to bury his face in Mrs. François-Henri Pinault's crotch and carry her around a room with her legs wrapped around his neck," the actor had two words in response: "Hell yes."

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault in "Magic Mike's Last Dance." Warner Bros.

While Tatum has plenty of experience in the field of grinding and dancing, having been an actual stripper and then having played one in the first two "Magic Mike" movies, he still found it unusual to do these scenes with Hayek Pinault.

"I mean, she was one of my first crushes," Tatum admitted. "But I do have to say that's almost the comfort zone for me."

In the movie, Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane, a Florida stripper whose latest adventure is putting on a show in London. It's financed by Hayek Pinault's character Maxandra Mendoza, a wealthy divorcée who is the latest to fall under the spell of Lane's hot moves.

"Magic Mike's Last Dance," — the third and final installment in the series — hits the big screen on February 10, 2023.

