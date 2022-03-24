Channing Tatum says he should 'probably apologize' to Kristen Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, after she said seeing 'Magic Mike' in London was 'up there' with her wedding day

Channing Tatum said he should apologize to Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell's husband, after she said she loved "Magic Mike Live" in London. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Channing Tatum said he should "probably apologize" to Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell's husband, for how much Bell liked "Magic Mike Live" in London.

Bell spoke about attending the show on a February episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," saying she attended the performance in London while filming "The People We Hate at the Wedding" with Ben Platt, Allison Janney, and Karan Soni. Despite not thinking that she would like the "Magic Mike" show, Bell said that she loved it.

"I'm going to tell you: It was one of the best nights of my life — up there with having my children and getting married. I felt electric," Bell said.

Tatum responded to Bell's comments on Thursday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where he promoted his new film, "The Lost City," as well as the upcoming "Magic Mike 3," which Variety reported would begin filming in London this month.

"I owe her a phone call, and just a thank-you because that was, like, the most sweetest thing," Tatum said. "I know Dax really well, so I probably have to apologize for Dax. Yeah, sorry, Dax."

"Magic Mike Live" was developed and directed by Tatum, who starred in both "Magic Mike" and its sequel "Magic Mike XXL." The films draw from Tatum's experience as a young stripper, and the franchise has been adapted into live shows in Las Vegas and London and has toured in the US and the UK.

"The show is so not what you think it is," Bell told DeGeneres in February. "If you ever have had a thought about what you thought the 'Magic Mike' show was, it is so body-positive, so female-positive, so male-positive, so every positive."

She added: "It felt so good and the dancing was so beautiful, and I just felt like I was on fire for it."

