Chanthu unleashes heavy rains and winds on Taipei

Axios

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center reported, leading to storm surge and tropical storm watches issued for the Mexican and Texas coastlines.Driving the news: Tropical storm conditions are expected along parts of Mexico's northeastern coastline as well as the southern coast of Texas starting on Monday, and reaching parts of the middle Texas coast on Tuesday, per the NHC.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S