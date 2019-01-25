Chants, cheers and the question of insensitivity: The culture of Covington Catholic High

A police car sits at the entrance to Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky., Saturday, Jan 19, 2019.

COVINGTON, Ky. – Omaha Tribe elder Nathan Phillips says he felt intimidated by a group of Covington Catholic High School students chanting at the Lincoln Memorial.

Nick Sandmann, a junior at the Park Hills private school, expressed that he harbored no ill will toward Phillips, and that he and his classmates were simply exercising school spirit.

Millions viewed the encounter, sparking a national debate on who deserved more blame for the confrontation. Interviews with more than a dozen individuals connected to the incident or the school revealed this:

While some Covington Catholic supporters deny the students behaved inappropriately on the National Mall and have even applauded their conduct, the scene came as no surprise to others who have questioned the behavior of the school's students in the past.

“It’s unfortunate how it all gets painted, how kids did the school cheering,” said Myles Mahan, 29, of Louisville and a 2007 graduate of CovCath. "No one understands that’s a big part of going to Covington Catholic, going to football and basketball games. … You’re part of the best cheering section in the state.”

More: Make America Great Again hats have become a hot-button issue

Sandmann, in a statement released Sunday night, said students who were in Washington for the March for Life anti-abortion rally broke into chants after asking permission of a chaperone to counter vile words hurled at the teens by a small group of Black Hebrew Israelites, identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

Phillips, who was in the nation's capital for the Indigenous Peoples March and witnessed the back and forth, walked up to the CovCath students while beating a drum and chanting.

Sandmann's classmates yelled and gesticulated as he and Phillips stood face-to-face. Some students performed the tomahawk chop.

#CovingtonCatholic student rips shirt off, crowd roars wildly and student leads in school war cry to the 4 Black Hebrew menpic.twitter.com/Sh8qxgRAHV — 3ChicsPolitico (@3ChicsPolitico) January 22, 2019

Before that, a student removed his shirt and led his classmates in a chant.

Covington Catholic is known for its zealous chanting, according to alumni. They say the school takes pride in its sports.

But to some opponents at past games, students’ actions can feel abrasive, even racially insensitive.

Phillip Hawkins, 21 and a senior at the University of Kentucky, played high school basketball before the Colonel Crazies, the name given the school's student cheering section. He remembers a game during the 2014-15 season in which CovCath played host to his Cooper High School team from Boone County.

"I went to the free throw line," Hawkins said by phone, "and I heard 'car-a-mel, car-a-mel, car-a-mel.' "

Hawkins is black. His mother and 12-year-old brother were watching the game.

Brenda Hawkins, 57 and a Florence resident, was shocked and disappointed. She regrets not calling school officials, but was concerned about drawing additional attention to her son.

The family is Catholic, and Brenda Hawkins wanted to send her son to a Catholic school but couldn't afford to, so her son was playing for the public Cooper school.

"That's not the Catholic way," Phillip Hawkins said. "God doesn't discriminate, whether black or white or whatever."

Idk why people are shocked by these Cov Cath kids. I remember senior year they chanted “Caramel” at me during a basketball game senior year. This ain’t nothing new 😴 https://t.co/Qtn8QvZRVe — Phillip Hawkins (@HawkinsPhillip) January 19, 2019

Despite the incident, he defended the school and its students. Some of his friends are CovCath graduates.

"There are bad apples everywhere, no matter where you go," he said.

Phillip Hawkins saw in the viral incident with American Indian Phillips a minority being treated similarly to how he was years ago.

"It kind of brought me back to high school when all that stuff happened to me," he said. "I was surprised, but then again I kind of wasn't surprised because this isn't the first time, and it's sad to say, I hope it is, but I'm sure it's not the last time."