Chanukah extravaganza will feature Menorah lighting on Dec. 12 at City Hall

Dec. 6—ROCHESTER — The lighting of a public menorah will be part of a Rochester Chanukah Extravaganza Menorah Lighting Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Chateau Theatre. The event is open to the public and free.

Rabbi Schlomie Greene of Chabad of Southern Minnesota, the organizer of the event, will light the menorah, and following the lighting ceremony, the flagship event of the annual Southern Minnesota Chanukah Extravaganza. There will be donuts, latkes, hot dogs and hot refreshments along with music, inflatables and a balloon twister.

A pre-Chanukah menorah lighting will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Rochester City Hall.

"The message of Chanukah is the message of light," said Rabbi Greene. "The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference."

Rochester's menorah is one of more than five public menorahs sponsored by Chabad throughout the region, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.

