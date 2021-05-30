Chanzella Scroggins, former Kansas City police officer and librarian, dies at 67

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

Her family always described her as “Miss Mystery Woman.” Not because she was hard to nail down or had a curious aura; Scroggins loved reading mystery novels and investigating problems to “get to the bottom of it.” She was always the one to ask the important questions to find the answers.

It was that thinking that served as the beginning of her journey to becoming a police officer.

“She always had a police mindset. She was going to get to the bottom of the story,” Scroggins sister, Beatrice Smart, said. “She was going to ask every question, dot every ‘I’ and cross every ‘T’. She always had that in her growing up.”

Scroggins was accepted to the Kansas City Police Academy in 1974. Following graduation, she went to work as a patrol officer assigned to the Central Patrol Division.

“My mother loved being a cop. She was always by the book,” her daughter, Veronica Scroggins, said.

Chanzella Scroggins died May 3. She was 67 years old.

Born June 9, 1953, to Chancle and Alberta Smart in Enid, Oklahoma, Scroggins was the oldest of six children. She was her “sister’s keeper,” Smart said.

“She was a protective big sister,” she continued.

Scroggins attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, and graduated from Bishop Lillis High School in Kansas City, Missouri. She received her Associates Degree from Pen Valley High School.

Scroggins married her husband in December 1975 and had her two children.

While working with the Kansas City Police Department, Scroggins took part of special assignments and was often chose to assist in sting operations.

After retiring from the police force in 1986, Scroggins tapped into her love for reading and worked as a librarian in the Kansas City, Kansas, School District at Quindaro Elementary, where her children were students

“I think she wanted to be close to us,” Bobby Scroggins said. “I couldn’t stand it,” he added, laughing.

Story continues

After working many late nights on the police force, Veronica Scroggins said it was good her mother was able to become a librarian at their school as a way for her to spend time with them during the day. Scroggins was also able to help other students with their education as well.

Scroggins was known by family to follow all rules. She went by the book at all times, family said, and would explain to others why.

“It was plenty of nights I had to stay up until one o’clock in the morning, doing homework. She wanted perfection,” Bobby Scroggins said.

When she wasn’t work and following the letter of the law, Scroggins enjoyed fishing, shopping, and dining at her favorite restaurants with family and friends.

“Anyone who knew her knew that Chanzella could find a bathroom and a place for free ice all over Kansas City,” Veronica Scroggins said. “My mother was like no other.”

Scroggins also had a passion for doing hair and worked as a licensed beautician. She received her Cosmetology degree from Aladdin Beauty School in 1978. Her salon was inside the family’s business, Mr. B’s, a laundry cleaning service in Kansas City, Kansas.

“She was going to always make sure my hair was done,” Smart said.

Whether it was her hair service, investigating crimes, or caring for children, Scroggins was described as a woman with a kind soul who all her life enjoyed helping others.

“My mother was a caring person sometimes so much so she neglected her own selfcare needs,” Veronica Scroggins said. “My mother took care of her nieces and nephews and without hesitation she also took care of her husband of 33 years, mother, grandmother and father all before death.”

Bobby Scroggins said she was always the one everyone could depend on.

“She had a beautiful soul. One who didn’t judge. She was always willing to help,” he said.

Scroggins was preceded in death by her parents, Chancle and Alberta Smart; husband, Robert L. Scroggins; sisters, Stephanie Smart, Judy McRay, and Demetrius Smart.

She is survived by her children Robert Scroggins, Jr. and Veronica Scroggins; two sisters, Beatrice Smart and Lillian Smart; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Other remembrances

Teddy Johnson

Theodore Johnson

Theodore “Teddy” Johnson, avid sports and Kansas City Chiefs fan, dies at 58

Johnson was born on Jan. 6, 1963, to Ivory and Bernice Scott in Kansas City, Missouri.

Johnson received his GED in 1985 and worked at Leawood Country Club, the Carriage Club and Westport Flea Market. He also loved to work on American made cars.

He dedicated his life to Christ at an early age at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church under the late M.T. Boyle.

Johnson enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He cherished his nieces and nephews with all he had as if they were his very own, Family said. He would give his last dime to help someone in need.

He was an avid sports fan who loved football, especially his Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson is survived by one brother, Ivory Johnson; three sisters Susie Slayden, Debra Johnson, and Kim Henderson; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Vincent Dee Gordon

Vincent Dee Gordon

Vincent Dee Gordon, United States Air Force Veteran, dies at 63

Gordon was born on October 31, 1957 to Samuel and Mertha Gordon.

He graduated from Central High School, class of 1975. Shortly after graduating highschool, Gordon joined the United States Air Force where he served for eight years.

Washington, D.C. became his home, and he lived there, as a hard-working businessman, until his passing.

Gordon is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Gordon, and his grandparents, Opal Joseph and Janie Malone, and Ellis and Rebecca Gordon.

He is survived by his mother Mertha L. Gordon; wife Cassandra Gordon; children Troy White and Jasmine Carter; granddaughter Yara White; sisters Rebecca Bradley, Antoinette Gordon, Samantha Hughes; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and nephews.