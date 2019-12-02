'It was chaos': 10 wounded, no arrests made after New Orleans shooting rampage

More than a day after 10 people were wounded when gunshots lit up a crowded tourist area of New Orleans, police Monday had announced no arrests, no motive and few details.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said two people were critically injured. Surveillance video from the scene shows revelers scattering, fleeing and ducking for cover as shots rang early Sunday along Canal Street near the city's French Quarter.

Don Yount told the Times-Picayune he was working as a security guard at Unique Grocery when he heard about 25 gunshots.

"It was chaos," Yount said. "It was so many people running in so many directions."

Ferguson has stressed that the investigation remains in its infancy. Here is what we know so far:

A strong police presence before the shooting

A heavy police presence was in the area when the rampage began because the annual Bayou Classic football game between Grambling State University and Southern University had been played hours earlier. The game historically draws a huge crowd to the city. Three years ago, one person was killed and nine others injured following a shooting spree on Bourbon Street hours after the game.

Shooting erupts on Canal Street

The section of Canal Street near fabled Bourbon Street was still crowded with tourists at 3:20 a.m. when the shots were fired. Ferguson said officers were so close they thought they were being fired on. "Our officers ... were within feet when this incident occurred, but unfortunately there were so many people out there we were unable to determine who was firing these shots," Ferguson said.

New Orleans police investigate the scene of a shooting on Dec. 1, 2019, on the edge of the city's famed French Quarter. More

One person detained, no arrests made

Ferguson said one person was detained for questioning after the shooting, but added it was not clear what if any role the person had in the carnage. Police had no motive for the attack. Officers were interviewing witnesses and viewing surveillance footage and other video that might shed light on the case, Ferguson said. "One thing is certain – we will not stop until we identify and arrest those responsible," he said.

Another shooting took place hours later

Hours after the shooting on Canal Street, two people were killed and two wounded in a shooting in another section of the city. Police had not connected the incidents, and also had made no arrests in that incident. They urged anyone with information to come forward.

Mayor, police chief express sorrow, anger

Mayor LaToya Cantrell expressed support for the victims and urged the city not be judged based on the shooting. "When people resort to gun violence to resolve problems, it never creates solutions — only innocent victims and trauma," she said. Ferguson described the shooting as a "cowardly and senseless" act. He stressed the city has seen a decline in violent crime for four consecutive years. "This is the message we have been sending throughout the week," Ferguson said. "Please leave your gun at home."

