Chaos of Dayton shooting echoes in 911 calls, radio traffic

In this Aug. 4, 2019 photo Annette Gibson Strong places candles at a makeshift memorial for the slain and wounded at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Annette Gibson Strong started placing candles at a makeshift memorial the day of the shooting on Sunday. Strong says she’s continued to care for the memorial near Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton. It was outside the bar that Dayton police shot and killed the shooter as he approached the bar’s entrance. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Emergency calls and radio traffic from the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, last weekend provide a window into a chaotic scene as strangers sought help for the wounded and emergency responders tried to sort out whether there was a second shooter.

A caller in a tavern reported a masked man outside, firing what "looked like a rifle" in a popular nightlife area. Another living nearby said she awoke to the sound of about 30 gunshots. Yet another pleaded for an ambulance at a different bar, where someone was shot and bleeding from the head.

Dispatchers assured them police were responding.

Police say officers in the area fatally shot the gunman less than 30 seconds into the rampage. They say he killed nine adults, including his sister.

The motive remains unclear.