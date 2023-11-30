'The chaos and drama of the past': Haley calls for 'moral clarity' as she takes on Trump, DeSantis

Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign will launch its first ad of the 2024 election cycle Friday, as support for the former South Carolina governor surges in early primary states.

The ad, called “Moral Clarity,” casts Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, as the White House hopeful “who knows the difference between good and evil” around the world.

“Today, China, Russia, and Iran are advancing. There’s chaos in our streets and college campuses. Our security is threatened at home and abroad. It’s time for a new generation of conservative leadership,” Haley says in the ad, as images flash across the screen of her time voting at the U.N. and speaking with voters on the campaign trail.

“We have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose,” she says.

The ad placement comes as momentum appears to be building for Haley's presidential bid. Earlier this week, Americans for Prosperity Action, a major conservative grassroots organization founded by the Koch brothers, endorsed the former governor and vowed to throw the full weight of its financial and volunteer resources behind her.

Recent polling also shows Haley inching ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the No. 2 spot in the Republican primary behind former President Donald Trump, though Trump has maintained a 50-point lead.

Haley's new 30-second spot is part of the campaign's recent $10 million ad buy in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to vote in the GOP primary.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Haley calls for 'moral clarity' as she takes on Trump, DeSantis