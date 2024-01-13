'Chaos, dysfunction and woke initiatives': Inside the Home Office struggle to curb migration

In 2022, net migration stood at 745,000; more people came to Britain in that year than in the last 20 years of the 20th century combined

In recent years, the Home Office has presided over record numbers of people entering Britain legally and illegally. The department that governs our borders has manifestly struggled to do so; to understand why, The Telegraph has spoken to a series of insiders who described an organisation rife with chaos, dysfunction and wokery.

An Onward poll published on Saturday suggests that nine in 10 voters in England and Wales would like to see more curbs on migration, but a former Home Office special advisor told The Telegraph there is a disconnect between Whitehall and the country. “Migration is a systemic scandal in British politics. Millions of people have been let into the country through junk routes with minimal effort from the state to stop them,” they said.

“The Home Office and No 10 have both failed to engage in the realities of the economic and social costs of migration. Without a mainstream party that agrees with the public on border controls, there is a vacuum for extremism and radical politics as we have seen on the continent with Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders,” they added.

Legal migration

In 2022, net migration stood at 745,000; more people came to Britain in that year than in the last 20 years of the 20th century combined. These figures are causing Rishi Sunak an almighty political headache. In every Tory manifesto since 2005 the party has pledged to reduce migration numbers, yet the numbers keep rising.

Boris Johnson’s points-based system, liberalisation of visa routes, and refugee schemes for those fleeing Hong Kong and Ukraine significantly boosted the numbers of people who came to Britain after Brexit.

One former Tory staffer blamed the increase in numbers on a series of Conservative prime ministers who have “liberal instincts” on migration, including Mr Sunak.

“The Home Office is the only bulwark against pressures from every other government department to increase migration numbers. When the PM’s heart isn’t in favour of control, it is very easy to give into demands from your Cabinet, nearly all of whom lobby for handing out greater visa numbers due to pressure from businesses who want cheap labour,” the advisor said.

Alp Mehmet, the chairman of Migration Watch – a think tank dedicated to controlling migration – concurs. “The fault lies with successive governments headed by weak or badly advised prime ministers and decisions to liberalise the immigration system”, he said.

“The loose points-based system being an example. It is too convenient for those in power to blame civil servants for their own failures. While the way the Home Office is overseen, and is now misfiring, is also part of the problem, the main reason we have mammoth levels of immigration is that Conservative ministers believed it to be the right policy and necessary for the economy. They were wrong, and we warned them of what would happen.”

To cut visa entries, the Government announced a package last month that they claimed would reduce net migration by 300,000. Among the measures introduced was a higher salary threshold for workers at £38,700, but ministers soon decided to delay the change without setting a date for its implementation.

Home Office insiders describe a “vetocracy” around legal migration, where any Cabinet minister can veto plans to cut visas. Only the Prime Minister has the authority to override these vetoes, and it was only following lengthy meetings with Robert Jenrick, at this point firmly on resignation watch, that Mr Sunak agreed to deliver the reforms.

Therefore the Home Office has arguably little scope to control legal migration, beyond ending visa abuses – for example those who come to Britain on student visas with the intention of working – and lobbying other departments to cut numbers. Where the Home Office does have power is to prevent illegal migration, and here the department has been mired in a series of crises.

Illegal migration

In 2018, there were 299 recorded Channel crossings in small boats. By 2022, the number stood at 45,744. In the past six years, more than 100,000 people have entered the UK illegally, and many of them have been put up in hotels on taxpayer money.

“The explosion in hotels could have been prevented”, claimed one insider. “If the department had sufficient experience in dealing with operations and commercial dealings instead of being staffed by generalists [non-specialists] there could have been far greater capacity for housing migrants in places like cheap accommodation or disused military sites.”

Dozens of people were brought ashore at Dover on a Border Force vessel on Saturday in the first reported migrant Channel crossing of the year - Gareth Fuller/PA

The insider also said civil servants were too “cautious and didn’t seem to realise you have to think outside the box when the levels of returns are this low” when it came to making deals with countries on returning immigration offenders.

To solve the problem of housing migrants in hotels, officials created plans to use a barge, the Bibby Stockholm, which had the capacity to host up to 500 people. However, last summer traces of bacteria were found in the water supply and the 39 migrants who were on board the vessel were temporarily disembarked as a precaution. Then in December, a migrant on board took his own life.

“[Sir Matthew] Rycroft [the Home Office’s permanent secretary] does not hold staff accountable over their poor performance. Those responsible for the Bibby Stockholm disaster were not punished or sacked for example,” one former insider claimed.

Another advisor added: “The areas where performance was strongest was, unsurprisingly, where senior civil servants had been able to shape their teams – bringing capable people in and moving others on.”

Despite the challenges, the Home Office points out that Channel crossings are down 36 per cent in the past year and more than 26,000 crossing attempts were prevented in 2023. After a quiet start to the year, however, the first Channel migrants of 2024 arrived at Dover on Saturday morning.

Leadership

Since 2020, the Home Office has seen five home secretaries (one of whom served for less than a week) but Sir Matthew, viewed by some as a “career diplomat”, has been the permanent secretary for the past three years.

Sir Matthew, who was knighted in 2023, has had a long Whitehall career that has seen him serve as a private secretary to Tony Blair, the EU director at the Foreign Office, an ambassador and as a permanent representative to the United Nations. In an interview Mr Ryrcoft gave to Civil Service World in March last year, he said he still sees himself “as a diplomat who happens to be at the Home Office for the moment”. This attitude has drawn criticism from insiders.

One former special advisor, or “Spad” in Westminster jargon, said that the mandarin told senior colleagues he didn’t see himself as a “manager” but instead a “leader”.

The advisor continued: “His experience as a diplomat has led him to see himself less as an operations man and more a representative of Civil Service values, such as inclusivity. He sees the Home Office as a stepping stone in his diplomatic career, with an eye to becoming the British ambassador in Washington or Beijing. His heart isn’t really in the job.”

The Home Office, unlike the Foreign Office, is largely based on operations, whether that be processing visas, setting up migrant hotels, policing the Channel or clearing the asylum backlog.

In 2018, there were 299 recorded Channel crossings in small boats. By 2022, the number stood at 45,744 - Gareth Fuller/PA

“A nicely-nicely hands-off approach doesn’t work in the worst performing department in Whitehall. You have to drive things relentlessly like a chief operating officer of a big company,” another former Spad said.

In November, an exchange in the Home Affairs select committee between Sir Matthew and Lee Anderson, the Conservative MP, went viral after the mandarin could not answer the MP’s questions on the numbers of deportations of illegal immigrants. Mr Anderson described his lack of response as “staggering”, and the chairman of the committee, Dame Diana Ruth, the Labour MP, asked with surprise: “Do we have any figures about anything?”

As well as being the most senior official in the Home Office, Sir Matthew serves as a Civil Service diversity champion for race, faith and belief, in which he acts as a representative across Whitehall for civil servants. In this role he has helped to write departmental plans on race and hosted meetings with civil servants from various departments to discuss matters relating to transgenderism, religion and gender-critical beliefs.

“The permanent secretary’s time is invaluable. He has to make hundreds of vital decisions every day, and not just relating to migration but policing too. He should not waste a minute discussing diversity, or any other Civil Service pet project,” a Home Office insider said.

Sir Matthew raised eyebrows in 2021 when he told officials on a recorded call that they should accept government policy “on some issues” but on others it is for them to be “stewards and to think about our own role in terms of the leadership of the organisation of the Civil Service, which obviously takes account of ministerial views but doesn’t have to follow them slavishly on every particular issue”.

‘Woke’ initiatives

Sir Matthew’s approach has led to accusations from critics that the department has adopted “woke” initiatives. In the past few months, The Telegraph has revealed that Border Force officers can wear rainbow epaulettes on their uniforms, non-binary Home Office staff are given both male and female security passes so they can change which gender they identify as from day to day, and a senior official told colleagues she has to work “10 times harder” than her white counterparts during a lecture on race.

Andrea Jenkyns, the Conservative MP, said: “The problem with the Home Office HR culture is that it is both political and a waste of resources. There is an opportunity cost when it comes to civil servants spending time and money on diversity and inclusion: they should be focused entirely on controlling our borders.”

The Home Office HQ, a glass building clad with metal grates and brutalist blocks, is situated in Marsham Street, Westminster. One former insider set the scene upon entering: “There are posters dedicated to Windrush, race and LGBT issues everywhere. Civil servants wander around with lanyards plastered with rainbow flags and other political causes. The toilets are gender neutral and rather awkward to use.”

However, few civil servants are actually there to use the toilets, as recent data show. Cabinet Office statistics published on Jan 11 show that the Home Office has one of the lowest occupancy rates of any department in Whitehall, with only 31 per cent of civil servants turning up to work in person on average.

“Getting civil servants to attend meetings in person was difficult even if they were in the office, such was the extent to which online working had been normalised,” a former ministerial advisor said.

To keep the department’s 35,000 civil servants in check, there is a team of less than a dozen ministers and their special advisors. Much of the responsibility for Britain’s immigration policy resides with this small group of Conservatives.

“You are always on the defensive and fighting fires. To tackle systemic issues with the department is nearly impossible,” one Spad said.

And the department has many fires to fight.

Yes Minister tactics

Several former Spads were shocked at the quality of work produced by some officials in the department. One said: “Some civil servants had very poor written English, others were tone deaf when it came to public communications. They clearly hadn’t left the M25 and didn’t understand the concerns of most people in the country.”

On Dec 6, Mr Jenrick resigned and accused Mr Sunak of not going far enough in his legislation to force through the Rwanda relocation scheme for migrations. His resignation letter urged the Government to do more, stressing that it “has a responsibility to place our vital national interests above highly contested interpretations of international law”.

Robert Jenrick accused Mr Sunak of not going far enough in his legislation to force through the Rwanda bill - TOLGA AKMEN

Two days before his resignation, a report appeared in The Times that quoted “senior Home Office civil servants”, who told the newspaper the Government’s legislation was a “political gimmick”. The report claimed government lawyers were “very, very reluctant” to work on legislation that would opt out of the European Convention on Human Rights because of concerns they could be breaching the Civil Service code, which they believed prevented officials from breaking international law.

A Home Office insider said that their colleagues held international law to “near legendary status” and used it as an “excuse to frustrate government plans on migration”.

Several former Spads told The Telegraph they felt civil servants would use “Yes Minister”-style tactics to delay and obfuscate. “They would endlessly draft and redraft proposals and papers, it was death by paperwork,” one said.

Next week, Mr Sunak will put his Rwanda bill to the House of Commons, where Conservative MPs on the Right of the party are planning to table amendments to toughen the legislation. While the Prime Minister fights for his version of the bill, there is a larger issue looming for him and his party: the general election. For Mr Sunak to win, he will need his new Home Secretary and the Home Office to work miracles to reverse years of broken promises on migration.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The permanent secretary is completely focused on keeping the UK’s citizens safe and the country secure, rather than worrying about anonymous briefing in the press. Last year, he helped lead the Home Office efforts to reduce small boat crossings, speed up asylum decisions and deliver plans to cut net migration.

“Sir Matthew holds civil servants to account in supporting ministers and implementing their decisions, which is how effective government works.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.