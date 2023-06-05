Chaos engulfs Florida town when massive pop-up party blocks multiple roads, cops say

A pop-up party in North Florida grew so large, chaotic and violent that deputies resorted to chemical agents as a means of clearing blocked streets, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was wounded when gunfire erupted and several were arrested, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in Lake Butler, when hundreds people showed up at Lakeside Park for a “pop-up party” promoted on social media. Lake Butler is about 50 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

Investigators say the party began with more than 500 people and grew larger by the minute as the “majority of them were (actively) drinking with drugs involved.” Lakeside Park does not permit consumption of alcohol.

“We received numerous complaints from citizens of loud noise (music) and large gatherings. At authority of the City Commission we authorized Lakeside Park to close immediately due to the large unruly crowds, traffic control issues and violation of numerous laws,” the sheriff’s office said.

“As the crowd started to disperse Lakeside park, this same crowd relocated to numerous locations to include Laredos, Fastrak, McDonald’s, Spires, Circle K, Westside Park, Main Street, etc. Crowds grew to over 1,000 out-of-county individuals causing disturbances and blocking roads, resisting law enforcement and refusing lawful orders.”

Chemical agents were then deployed to disperse the crowds and people accused of not obeying law enforcement. Several people were arrested, but details of the charges were not released.

As deputies cleared Lakeside Park, someone opened fire into the crowd with “numerous shots,” officials said. The identity of the shooter remains unknown.

Details on the victim struck by gunfire were not released, but the injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.

“Investigation is continuing to identify the individuals initiating this pop-up party in our county,” the sheriff’s office said.

Driver fell fast asleep in traffic on I-95, with one foot on brake, Florida cops say

Crazed cat is stalking people in rural Florida community, cops say. Two hospitalized

Nightclub rivalry led to drive-by shooting that wounded 6 people, Florida cops learn