Chaos Ensues as Nigerian Secret Police Rearrest Buhari Critic

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

Nigeria’s secret police rearrested publisher Omoyele Sowore, a prominent critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, in chaotic scenes at the country’s Federal High Court.

Scuffles broke out in the court room as armed Department of State Services operatives detained Sowore and co-defendant Olawale Bakare, his lawyer Femi Falana said. His arrest came less than a day after he was freed from state custody following a court ruling demanding his release.

“The charges against him have not been disclosed,” Falana said by phone from the capital, Abuja, where Sowore’s trial was adjourned until Feb. 11.

Sowore was first detained in August, after he called for a protest seeking a revolution in Africa’s top oil-producing nation. He’s facing charges including terrorism.

Sowore is the founder of popular Nigerian news site Sahara Reporters. He ran against Buhari in presidential elections earlier this year and finished 10th out of about 70 candidates who competed in the vote.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ruth Olurounbi in Abuja at rolurounbi4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Osae-Brown at aosaebrown2@bloomberg.net, Paul Richardson, Helen Nyambura

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.