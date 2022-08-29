Chaos erupts in Allegheny County courtroom as suspect in Monroeville Mall shooting pleads guilty

Chaos erupted in an Allegheny County courtroom today after detectives stopped a man who tried to attack the suspect in his brother’s death.

Witnesses tell Channel 11 that three county detectives wrestled the man to the ground and stopped the violence.

On Channel 11 News at 6, hear from the suspect’s attorney, who saw the whole thing unfold.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Artemis I launch: Scheduled moon rocket launch scrubbed Commanders RB Brian Robinson shot twice after attempted robbery Recall alert: Metal fragments prompt recall of select Market Pantry cookies sold at Target VIDEO: Local shoemaker, owner of Valley Shoe Repair closing his doors after 64 years DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts