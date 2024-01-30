Chaos erupts as car drives through road crew, NC cops say. 1 dead, 1 critically hurt

One man was killed and a second was critically injured when a vehicle drove through a road crew, according to police in North Carolina.

A 20-year-old motorist from Charlotte has been identified as the driver involved, the Greensboro Police Department said in a news release. Greensboro is about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, on North Murrow Boulevard near Gorrell Street in Greensboro, police said.

“Officers determined that two workers were attempting to deploy lane closure signs in the right lane of North Murrow Boulevard when they were struck,” officials said.

“At the time of the crash, both men were wearing their high visibility clothing. A large arrow board was directing traffic to merge left. The arrow board trailer and a work truck were also struck.”

The two workers were hospitalized with serious injuries and one, identified as Randolph Norman Westenfelder, 51, later died, officials said. He lived in Pilot Mountain.

Co-worker David Peterson, 30, “remains in critical condition,” police said.

Some lanes were being closed for a utility project at the time of the crash, officials said

”Syndee Simone Dyson, 20, of Charlotte, was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision,” officials said. “Charges are pending.”

Details of what led to the crash have not been released.

