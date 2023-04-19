Chaos erupts in courtroom during recess at Young Slime Life trial

Chaos unfolded Wednesday during a recess in the trial involving alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were in the courtroom when someone started screaming behind chamber doors and some people in the courtroom became agitated.

We’re working to learn what led to the chaos, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Young Thug was sitting at a table in the center of the courtroom as the drama unfolded.

At least three people in the room were handcuffed and escorted out. It’s unclear if they were other defendants in the case or spectators.

“Everyone chill,” court officers said. “Clear the courtroom.”

Officers then cleared the courtroom.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is one of 28 people named in a sweeping 88-page gang indictment accusing YSL of creating “havoc” in Atlanta and repeatedly engaging in violent crime.

The indictment details the 2015 murder of Donavon Thomas Jr. as well as the attempted murder of rival rapper YFN Lucci by alleged members of the YSL gang that were incarcerated with him.

Jury selection began in January and a jury has still not been seated.



