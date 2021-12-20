Chaos erupts as deer breaks into North Carolina courthouse and runs through hallway

A frantic deer broke into the Transylvania County Courthouse, leading to an unusual chase.

Photos shared on Facebook show it took at least two Transylvania County sheriff’s deputies to hold the doe to the floor — once they caught her, that is.

It happened Friday, Dec. 17, in Brevard, and the sheriff’s office reported the incident with a sense of humor, using the hashtags #ReindeerGames and #NoDonutsForYou. Brevard is about 130 miles west of Charlotte.

“The Transylvania County Courthouse was broken into, and a struggle with TCSO deputies ensued,” officials wrote.

“The suspect was apprehended without injury to the deputies or the suspect,” they continued. “It is believed that the suspect was attempting to steal the deputies’ donuts ... uhhh, we mean protein bars.”

One photo revealed the deer entered the building by smashing through a reflective plate glass door, something deer are known to do when frightened by traffic or predators.

A “presiding judge” decided to release the deer “on her own recognizance with a stern warning,” officials said.

The department’s post has gotten hundreds of reactions and comments, including a lot of reindeer references. A least one person noted the deer’s hind leg appeared to be in a handcuff.

“Just stopped in to report itself for running over grandma,” Jessica Pankey wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

“Santa Claus was just sending one of his recruits to make a last minute check on who’s been naughty and nice,” EJ Addler posted.

