Chaos erupts after shooting at South L.A. house party; multiple suspects detained

Multiple suspects were detained following a shooting at a house party in South L.A. overnight.

The frantic scene broke out around midnight on Saturday in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood near West 24th Street and South Congress Avenue, according to preliminary information.

Man seen apologizing to victims from stretcher following possible DUI crash in Long Beach

By the time Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the scene, the suspects and other partygoers were scrambling away, leading police to chase multiple cars and several people on foot, stringer service OnSceneTV reported.

Video obtained by KTLA shows an SUV that was stopped by LAPD. Two suspects were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, according to OnSceneTV, though it was not immediately clear if the detained individuals or the weapon were connected to the stopped vehicle.

The chaotic scene broke out around midnight in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood of Los Angeles just after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (OnSceneTV)

Video obtained by KTLA shows an SUV that was stopped by LAPD. (OnSceneTV)

One victim was hospitalized after being found in a crashed car on 36th Street in South L.A. on Feb. 24, 2024. (OnSceneTV)

Another two suspects were taken into custody blocks away from the scene of the shooting, OnSceneTV said.

Suspects allegedly burglarized Southern California homes while posing as security workers

At least one man was hospitalized after being found in a crashed car on 36th Street, preliminary information indicates.

A spokesperson from the LAPD confirmed to KTLA that the male victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported in unknown condition.

It is not known if any other victims sustained injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.