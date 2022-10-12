Chaos erupts at Walmart as customers toss cookies and break wine bottles, TN cops say

Two Walmart customers ended up arrested after they resorted to tossing wine bottles and throwing Halloween cookies at store staff and police, according to Tennessee police.

Investigators said the chaos erupted when Walmart employees tried questioning the women about shoplifting nearly $700 in merchandise on Monday, Oct. 10, the Murfreesboro Police Department police said in a news release. Murfreesboro is about 35 miles southeast of Nashville.

The suspects, who are ages 17 and 18, responded to the shoplifting accusation by “breaking bottles of wine and throwing packages of Halloween cookies (at) loss prevention workers,” police said.

“The shoplifters also approached Murfreesboro Police Department officers yelling, screaming, and resisting arrest,” police said.

“As officers arrived to investigate, (the 18-year-old) continued knocking over and breaking bottles of wine and tossing cookies. (Police) gave commands to stop, and she failed to do so. Officers then restrained the woman by using soft open-hand techniques, placing her on the floor to cuff her.”

Charges against the 18-year-old included “resisting arrest, theft, vandalism and simple assault,” officials said.

The 17-year-old was arrested and taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center, where she was “charged with resisting arrest and theft,” police said. She was released to her parents, officials said.

“The preliminary investigation reveals the females paid for grocery items. However, they are accused of concealing approximately $670.64 worth of clothing and other items before trying to leave the store without paying,” police said.

The older of the two women “assaulted one of the workers” during the dispute, police said.

Both suspects were told not to return to the store, police said.

Victims of Walmart ‘Peeping Tom’ waited for him outside the restroom, Georgia cops say

3 children found locked in idling car outside Walmart — with loaded gun, NH cops say

‘Serial’ robber averaged 1 armed robbery every 5 days for months, New Mexico cops say