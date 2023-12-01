‘It was chaos;’ Man arrested after search warrant is delivered in local neighborhood

One man is in custody after Vandalia Police showed up at his home with a search warrant in relation to a child pornography investigation.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to a neighbor who said she saw the man get taken away in handcuffs.

“There were so many more cop cars like a lot,” The neighbor, Anna, said.

Anna told Robertson she heard a loud bang, and she went to her front door to see what was going on.

“It was chaos. They started over the bullhorn and said a search warrant was issued for 1130 Wilhelmina Drive over a bullhorn. They did that about two or three times and then they went in and they got the main resident out pretty quickly,” Anna said.

Lt. Ben Walker with Vandalia Police confirmed that they did issue a search warrant in relation to a child pornography investigation.

“We do have a suspect in custody. We removed the property and things we were looking for today and part of that investigation is going to be going through that,” Lt. Walker said.

“Never, like never. People don’t even know this neighborhood exists,” Anna said when asked if this happens often in the neighborhood.

Anna told Robertson she knew the man who was taken into custody.

“It’s one of those we’re okay with them being there and us being here,” Anna said.

Lt. Walker said that the suspect has not yet been officially charged and the investigation is ongoing. He told Robertson that they needed to collect the things inside of the home to help them continue the investigation.

Both Robertson and Anna saw police carrying boxes of things out of the home. It is up to the detectives to determine what he will be charged with.