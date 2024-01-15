'The chaos must end': Gov. Hochul cracking down on retail theft

TechCrunch

Spot Technologies, an El Salvador-based artificial intelligence startup, raised $2 million in funding. The company, with operations in Chile, is developing cloud technology that turns cameras in retail and logistics locations into an intelligent system tracking behavior analysis and security. Julio Abrego, co-founder and CEO, and his team started the company in 2018 to develop models, algorithms and modules for computer vision to enhance the video surveillance industry, Abrego told TechCrunch via email.