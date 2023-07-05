‘Chaos’: Police urge parents to speak up as unruly teens wreak havoc on Cape Cod beaches

Police on Cape Cod are urging parents to speak with their children about the dangers of underage drinking as groups of unruly teens continue to wreak havoc on local beaches.

Officers in Falmouth have dealt with large groups of “disrespectful and rude” teenagers congregating at town beaches every night since Sunday, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

“Their overall behavior was disrespectful and rude, with teens using profanity and taunting officers,” the department said in a statement. “There was widespread evidence of underage drinking as the groups dispersed haphazardly.”

Officers noted that the teenagers were also shooting fireworks into the air and at each other.

“The beaches were left an utter disaster with litter, alcohol containers, and broken glass,” police said.

In one incident, a resident of North Falmouth had a can of beer thrown through the front window of their home, according to police. In another incident, a group of teens reportedly climbed up and trespassed onto the balcony of a Falmouth Heights condominium outside the bedroom of a sleeping child.

Police said there were groups that were respectful and followed officers’ directions but the majority were uncooperative and presenting a public nuisance.

“We urge parents to speak to their children about appropriate behavior, good decision-making, and the dangers of drinking. These calls for service were in addition to our already busy call volume,” the department added.

In some cases, there were arrests made for offenses including minors in possession of alcohol, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and failing to identify.

