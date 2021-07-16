Chaos reigned in wake of Haitian president's assassination

DÁNICA COTO
·6 min read

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The attackers raided the private compound of Haiti's president before dawn, yelling “DEA operation!” and wielding high-caliber weapons. They tied up a maid and houseboy and ransacked Jovenel Moïse's office and bedroom.

When it was over, Moïse lay sprawled on his bedroom floor. He had been shot in the forehead, chest, hip and stomach, and his left eye was gouged.

By the time the sun rose, the suspects had scattered by car and foot, leaving this country of more than 11 million in shock. People tuned into radio stations, some still in disbelief until gruesome photos began to circulate on social media.

“I’m not saying he was a good person, but he didn’t deserve death,” said a woman named Sandra, who lived across the street from the president's mansion. She and her son and husband squeezed into a shower in the back of their home when they heard gunshots echoing through the Pelerin neighborhood.

Sandra, who declined to give her last name for fear of being killed, thought it was Haitian gang members who had been threatening to take over the area until she heard someone yell in English: “Go! Go! Go!”

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the July 7 attack was carried out by a highly trained and heavily armed group. Details have been scarce, but Associated Press interviews with investigators and witnesses give a sense of the terror and chaos of that night.

So far, police have detained more than 20 suspects they say were directly involved in the killing, including a contingent of former Colombian special forces soldiers. Other suspects were killed by authorities as they closed in.

None of the president’s security guards were hurt. The president’s daughter hid in her brother’s bedroom and survived, Carl Henry Destin, a deputy peace justice, told the AP as he confirmed details of that night.

Shortly after the slaying, several of the Colombians hid in a two-story business that once sold furniture on a narrow, hilly road just a few minutes' drive from Moïse’s house.

One of the Colombians texted his sister from the business around 6:30 a.m. “Things had gotten complicated,” Duberney Capador wrote to Yenny Capador.

Half an hour later, her phone beeped with another message: “We are under attack.”

She said Capador told her police were firing at them and that they were trying to talk to authorities and turn themselves in. Then he went silent for several hours and later turned up dead, his body badly bruised.

At least three soldiers were killed in the shootout that blew out all the store’s windows.

Among those killed was Mauricio Javier Romero. His wife, Giovanna Romero, told the AP that she last spoke to him at 9:30 p.m. on July 6, just hours before the attack on the president. She told him that she and their son were putting on their pajamas and getting ready for bed. He responded that they didn't have power or internet and that they had turned on a generator. So he took advantage of the electricity and called her.

“He then told me, 'Say hi to the boy. I love you very much. A kiss. We'll talk as soon as I can,'" she said. “That was it.”

The suspects who survived the gunfire are believed to have fled through the back part of the building. They climbed more than 40 stairs, stepped through a small garbage dump and scaled a towering wall of concrete blocks. On the other side, just a short distance down a road in an high-end community, they found another potential hideout: the Taiwanese Embassy.

Taiwanese diplomats were working from home at the time, and embassy security guards alerted Haitian police that a group of armed suspects were breaking through some doors and windows. Eleven suspects were arrested, officials said.

The remaining suspects fled to nearby areas, some hiding in bushes and other places until a group of Haitians found them and roughed them up, in some cases slapping them. In one neighborhood, civilians bound the suspects' arms with rope and forced them to walk while someone yelled “Move! Move!” until they reached a spot where police arrived and arrested them.

In another nearby community, a crowd chased after two suspects and detained them. The AP observed police taking the pair away in the back of a pickup truck, and how some in the crowd followed to the police station and demanded that the attackers be given back to them.

“They killed the president!" they chanted. "Give them to us. We’re going to burn them!”

The crowd later set fire to a couple of cars riddled with bullet holes that they believed the suspects had abandoned at the business where the shootout occurred. The government decried their actions, saying they were destroying valuable evidence. The cars did not have license plates and inside one of them was some water and an empty box of bullets.

Watching the scene unfold from above was Giovanni, who declined to give his full name out of fear for his life. He sleeps and works in an abandoned building where he makes furniture.

At around 7 a.m., he said he saw a group of white foreigners wielding large weapons and stopping cars along the road that leads to the president’s house and the business where the shootout occurred. He said they were speaking Spanish, but he could not understand what they were saying.

“They had control of the area,” he said, adding that some later fled in different directions in the hills above the store. He said he also saw Haitian police arrest the suspects after embassy officials gave them access to the yard.

Joanne Massillon, a 45-year-old mother of three who lives nearby, said she heard police shouting: “There’s the white guy! The white guy! The white guy!” She said she didn’t dare venture out at that moment.

“If you hear ‘Boom! Boom!’ you stay inside,” she said.

Other men are also accused of helping plot the assassination, including a former rebel leader who rose to prominence following a 2004 coup and a Haitian man who is a physician and church pastor. Associates told the AP they believe he was duped.

Haiti's government is holding high-ranking officials in isolation, including the head of the president's security detail. In addition, police have said that a Venezuelan businessman who owns a Florida-based security company that paid airfares for some of the Colombian soldiers is a person of interest because he flew to Haiti several times and signed a contract during a trip before the assassination.

Colombian authorities have said that at least 26 former soldiers were involved. Other suspects include a former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government.

Back at the president’s home, debris including shattered glass, a broken side mirror and a barrier arm snapped in two cluttered one side of the entrance for about a week until it was removed. A wall near the entrance where an avocado tree grows is pockmarked with several bullet holes. Guards continue to stand near a massive bright blue iron gate topped with spikes and pocked with bullet holes circled in red as evidence.

Moïse’s wife, who was critically wounded in the attack, is recovering at a Miami hospital.

On Twitter, she said she still cannot believe that her husband was killed before her eyes "without saying a last word.”

“This pain," she wrote, "will never pass.”

___

Associated Press writers Evens Sanon in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and Astrid Suárez in Bucaramanga, Colombia, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Haitians protest, pay tribute to president

    In Haiti's capital, mourners laid flowers at a tribute to President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday, marking one week since his assassination.On the same day, scattered protests broke out as fuel shortages added to concerns over insecurity.Moise was shot dead at his home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins, including two Haitian Americans and 26 Colombians, five of which are still on the run.A third Haitian American, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, was arrested on Sunday by Haitian authorities. They have accused him of being a mastermind of the attack.Another name that has come to light is World Wide Capital Lending Group who Haitian police say is responsible for fundraising the crime.The company, which is based in Florida did not reply to a request for comment.Police name former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph as a key player in the plot. He supplied weapons and planned meetings. Authorities are searching for him.Moise's killing has plunged poverty-stricken Haiti into chaos.The fuel shortage has paralyzed Haiti's biggest city, Port-au-Prince.Residents blamed the fuel shortage on gangs and opportunistic black market sellers.On Wednesday Haiti's U.N. Ambassador Antonio Rodrigue appealed for support, "These challenges include organizing an inclusive national dialogue, organizing democratic, free and transparent elections and significant support for the government's ability to meet the socio-economic needs of the population."Washington has sent a team of experts to investigate Moise's murder, with a focus on any connection to the United States.

  • Unraveling the Haitian presidential assassination plot

    ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports on the impact on Haitians as violence grows and gang power rises, while the search for suspects in the assassination plot goes on.

  • Charges could be brought in U.S. over Haitian assassination -U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Charges could be brought in the United States related to the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a U.S. senior administration official said on Thursday. Moise was fatally shot on July 7 at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. "If charges can be brought in the United States, they will be brought," the administration official said.

  • Hundreds greet Aristide on return to troubled Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide returned to Haiti on Friday after a nearly a month in Cuba, thrilling hundreds of supporters who gathered at the airport at a time of tensions over the recent assassination of the country's leader. Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti who was receiving unspecified medical treatment in Cuba, arrives back in a country simmering with tension over the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse as new details about the investigation emerged. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the government will continue to bring those responsible to justice.

  • Explainer: The hunt for Haitian president's assassins

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7. Moise's assassination has stoked fears of spiraling chaos in the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation. A large group of gunmen killed Moise, 53, in an early morning attack on his residence in Petionville, a northern, hillside suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince.

  • Jovenel Moïse: Colombia ex-soldiers 'in on plot to kill Haiti president'

    Some of the suspects in the murder of Haiti's leader were duped, but others allegedly knew of the plan.

  • Haitian vote at least one year off, says key opposition leader

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Fair elections in Haiti cannot be held for at least a year after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise due to the influence of violent gangs and a compromised electoral council, a senior opposition leader said in an interview. The brazen killing of Moise last week by a suspected hit squad of foreign mercenaries has upended the impoverished Caribbean country, including its already fragile political system, which has been unable to hold elections since 2016. Senator Patrice Dumont, one of only 10 sitting lawmakers in the normally 30-seat Senate, said late on Thursday that quick elections are "impossible" given problems including manipulated voter lists and an electoral authority he sees as beholden to Moise's allies and hostile to opposition parties.

  • Louis Vuitton Hosts a Fête Fit for French Cinema Royalty at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Michigan GOP director who said Trump 'blew it' in 2020 resigns

    The executive director of Michigan's GOP is resigning after he upset members of the party by saying the 2020 election wasn't stolen from former President Donald Trump.

  • More than 150 companies — including Amazon and Facebook — call for federal voting rights protections

    Over 150 companies, including Amazon (AMZN) Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) called on Congress to pass voting rights legislation in a letter published Wednesday. The 2020 election “highlighted deep inequities in how our elections are run,” the letter reads. The companies expressed support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, an amendment to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 named for former Rep. Lewis, who died last year.

  • 10 injured, dozens pepper-sprayed in altercation at Los Angeles County jail, authorities say

    At least 10 people were injured in an altercation between sheriff's deputies and inmates at a Southern California jail on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The disturbance occurred as deputies were conducting security checks at the North County Correctional Facility, one of four jails located within the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, about 40 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Additional deputies were called in for back up "to prevent escalation between the inmates and restore order," the sheriff's department said.

  • Trump claims he's 'not into coups' and wouldn't want to do one with Gen. Mark Milley anyway

    An upcoming book reveals that Milley, the US's top general, was seriously afraid that Trump would lead a coup after losing the 2020 election.

  • WR Simi Fehoko will try to carve out role with Cowboys come camp

    Simi Fehoko struggled during OTAs and will need a strong training camp to win the fifth receiver spot over Noah Brown. | From @StarConscience

  • Another heat dome poised to roast northern Rockies, Canada

    The next in a series of relentless heat waves is taking shape across parts of the West and northern Plains, with temperatures set to vault into the triple-digits once again from Idaho and Montana north into Alberta and Saskatchewan. Why it matters: The West has already been extremely hot so far this summer, with a series of heat waves of unparalleled intensity for some regions. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The heat waves have combined with drought co

  • The disappearance of Summer Wells: a timeline of events one month after she vanished

    A 5-year-old who mysteriously disappeared from her family’s house in rural Tennessee on June 15 is still missing.

  • Biden says sending troops to Haiti "not on the agenda" after Moïse assassination

    Sending U.S. troops to Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse is "not on the agenda at this moment" but Marines will be sent to bolster security at the U.S. Embassy in the country, President Biden said at a news conference Thursday.Why it matters: Haitian authorities requested the Biden administration to send soldiers to help stabilize the country after Moïse was killed by a group of armed men who entered his home last week.Stay on top of the latest market trends and econom

  • Police: Man shoots driver in Queens road rage incident

    The NYPD is searching for a man who shot a driver during a road rage incident in Queens.

  • If the Caleb Plant fight falls apart, who should Canelo’s next opponent be?

    The DAZN Boxing Show discuss options for Canelo Alvarez should the rumored fight against Caleb Plant get derailed.

  • Eswatini king appoints new PM as protests flare

    The king of Eswatini, Africa's last absolute monarchy, on Friday appointed a new prime minister, ignoring calls for democratic reforms as campaigners said at least two people had died in a new crackdown on protests.

  • Teen shark attack survivor teams with FIU professor and National Geographic to tell her story

    Paige Winter was enjoying a beautiful day at the beach, frolicking in waist-deep ocean water when she felt a tug on her left foot. The tug got stronger, and she was pulled underwater. It was then that she came face-to-face with the shark that her left leg clenched in its jaws. Winter, then 17, used her hands to pry the shark’s mouth off her leg. She lost two fingers as she fought to free ...