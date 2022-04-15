Chaos in Shanghai: Videos show police wrestling residents

Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes beat estimates in the first quarter, lifted by strong appetite for its luxury accessories, particularly in the United States and Europe, as the sector powers through turbulence from the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. Hermes, which also sells silk scarves and porcelain tableware, had a strong start of the year in China until the beginning of March, when restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus prompted some store closures, including three in Shanghai, Executive Vice President for Finance Eric du Halgouet told journalists in a call. “We are confident and hope that these stores in Shanghai will reopen quickly – in any case the fundamentals are excellent in China," he said.