Chaos at stadium leaves 1 dead, 2 hit by car on high school game night, NC cops say

One man was killed and three others hurt when gunfire erupted outside a high school football game in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to police.

Among the injured were two pedestrians hit as the suspect fled the stadium’s parking lot, police said in a news release.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Dudley High School stadium, where the undefeated Dudley Panthers were scheduled to play the Ben L. Smith High Eagles at 7 p.m.

“Officers were working security at a Dudley High School football game when shots were fired in the parking lot area of the stadium,” police said in a news release.

“Officers located two subjects with gunshot injuries and both were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims ... succumbed to his injuries upon arrival to the hospital. ... The second victim, a male juvenile, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.”

The man who died was identified as 59-year-old Matthew Wayne Grant, officials said.

A suspect has not been identified, but the same person accused of opening fire is believed to have struck two pedestrians while trying to escape the parking lot, police said. The pedestrians were hospitalized for minor injuries and released.

The shooting took place “moments after” the game ended, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Investigators have not said whether the shooting was related to the game, which ended with Dudley winning 77 to 6 to go 6-0 for the season.

Greensboro is about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte.

