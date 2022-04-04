Chaotic clash involving dirt bike riders captured on video in Dorchester

Two people are recovering with non-life threatening injuries after a chaotic clash with people on dirt bikes.

The wild scene was captured on video Saturday night around 7 p.m. on Gallivan Boulevard and Granite Avenue in Dorchester.

“I was like this cannot be real!” Dorchester father witnesses chaotic clash involving driver & dirt bike riders w/ 6 & 8 year daughters by his side. How he says it escalated into car crash & brawl #Boston25 AT 10/11 pic.twitter.com/eY7yK1gNVT — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) April 3, 2022

Police told Boston 25 News that the people on dirt bikes were seen weaving in and out of traffic and throwing rocks at a red Honda.

Witnesses told Boston 25 News that the Honda pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot and then accelerated toward the people on dirt bikes.

Cell phone video recorded by customers inside Lucy’s Tavern across the street shows the car hitting one person and slamming through a metal fence.

“There was no hesitation. He pulled right in and plowed right into them,” said one witness who only wants to be identified as “G”.

G was walking down Gallivan Boulevard with his 6 and 8-year-old daughters to get ice cream at McDonalds when it happened.

The Dorchester father told Boston 25 News he watched things quickly escalate with his two little girls by his side.

“I just grabbed my children and pulled them close. I didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said. “That person could’ve killed that man with the car.”

The video shows one of the dirt bike riders punching the car and then throwing another rock at it after the crash.

Another one is seen flinging open the passenger door and wailing on the person in the passenger seat.

The driver emerged out of the car and tried to fight back but quickly found himself surrounded.

“After the driver ran, they had no one else to direct their rage at. The passenger got the brunt of the violence,” explained G.

Both the passenger and driver were transported to the hospital with injuries sustained during the physical altercation.

The dirt bike riders vanished from the scene before police arrived, and investigators are still working to identify them.

“This isn’t the first time people have tossed things at cars,” said G. “There was a lady with an infant last week, and someone broke her window.”

G, who lives nearby, said he’s seen a recent concerning pattern of recklessness involving people on dirt bikes, mopeds and scooters on the busy stretch of road.

“I can hear people screaming out my window. People jumping out of their cars,” he added. “It feels like it’s escalating.”



