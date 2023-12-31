Chaotic, Dangerous Workplaces That Scream “Zero Days Since Last Incident”

TechCrunch

What do iconic Valley investors Zachary Bogue and Chris Sacca have in common? With the conclusion of COP28, the global talks on the climate crisis, methane is going up the climate tech agenda for investors and startups. When cows process their feed, they literally breathe out methane gas as part of the rumination process, allowing them to digest the grass and hay which other animals, including us, are unable to digest.