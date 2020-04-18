In a chaotic market for coronavirus masks, the feds are competition. Here's how they could help.

José Camacho is struggling to order protective gear for more than 500 health clinics in Texas. What he does receive comes straight to his office and must be distributed again accross the state. [José Camacho] More

José Camacho ordered 20,000 N95 masks in late March, but before he could pay for them, the Federal Emergency Management Agency bought the vendor’s entire supply in under an hour.

Camacho then ordered disposable surgical masks from another vendor that were supposed to arrive last week. But a lack of cargo planes delayed the bulk of that order, which will now take about two weeks on a boat from China. Camacho blames FEMA, which ramped up air shipments of protective gear.

And just this week, Camacho tried to buy 1,200 N95 masks that a vendor offered via email at the inflated price of $7.07 apiece. Camacho immediately replied, but the vendor told him seven other people typed faster than he did. The masks were gone within minutes.

As executive director of a nonprofit organization and a lawyer by trade, this world of high-stakes global supply-chain wars is all new to Camacho. He now struggles to find enough masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment for his staff and patients at the 570 health clinics in the Texas Association of Community Health Centers.

It’s the chaotic reality thousands of nonprofit health providers, hospital administrators, and even local and state government officials now experience due to a lack of coordination at the federal level.

Supply chain experts told USA TODAY that instead of competing with states, cities and agencies like Camacho’s, the federal government should have stepped in from the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, designating a central purchasing authority to distribute supplies nationally based on need.

“In this situation we completely bypassed that opportunity of central coordination and distribution and rather we left it to every state, every individual hospital, every private and public company, everybody to go fight for the scarce resources,” said Nick Vyas, who teaches global supply chain management at the University of Southern California.

“Dentists being recast as logistics experts,” Camacho called it.

USA TODAY asked officials at FEMA whether the administration considered centralized purchasing, but officials would not address those questions. The White House declined to comment Friday.

In response to accusations by some states that FEMA was “commandeering” orders of PPE, the agency said it has no authority to do so. There are, however, mandates that give FEMA and other federal agencies priority over other purchasers.

“The Defense Production Act allows these federal agencies to require private sector vendors to prioritize delivery of critical items to the federal government during an emergency, even if they have to delay or cancel contracts with other customers,” FEMA said in an emailed statement.

Government buyers aren’t used to competing for resources, said Jack Siney, co-founder and CFO of GovSpend.com, which aggregates purchase order data from local, state, and federal government agencies to track what the government buys and how much it spends on goods and services.

“For government folks, a lot of them, this is very much uncharted territory,” Siney said. They’re “used to having a blank checkbook and getting what they want. Now they are just in a very awkward environment.”

When states and the federal government declared emergencies for the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to expedite purchasing, Siney said, but they didn’t include any provisions for a centralized purchasing authority.

“Looking back with 20/20 hindsight it’s such a big hole in the process,” he said. “There’s no connection between the state of Ohio or the state of Indiana. It doesn’t really allow them a birdseye view with a pure nationalist perspective to move the resources where they should be.”