Chaotic robbery included gunfire, attempted car theft, college lock down, NC cops say

Mark Price

Chaos erupted Tuesday in the 800 bock of Salisbury’s West Jake Alexander Boulevard, after a male robbed a Goodwill store and led police on a chase, according to Salisbury Police.

The resulting manhunt — which included gunfire — led to a “lock down” at nearby Livingstone College and a warning for nearby residents to shelter in place.

No arrest had been made as of Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

Investigators say the crime spree began shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, when a male robbed the nonprofit Goodwill Store at 836 West Jake Alexander Boulevard in west Salisbury.

“While officers were searching for the suspect in the area of Maple Ave. and Wilson Road, they encountered a possible suspect. During a foot chase, shots were fired at officers. Preliminary reports state officers did not fire their weapons,” officials said in the release.

“The suspect attempted to forcibly take a vehicle in the immediate area of Salisbury High School. The attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect fled.”

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury Fire Department and State Highway Patrol’s Air Unit have joined the search for a suspect, officials said.

