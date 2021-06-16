In chaotic scene, Biden touts 'face to face' meeting as Putin hopes for 'productive' summit

President Joe Biden expressed hope for a more stable relationship with Russia as Russian President Vladimir Putin sternly looked on while their respective press corps jockeyed for position in a wild scene that began their highly anticipated summit.

"It's always better to meet face to face," Biden told Putin and reporters.

One reporter asked whether the pair trusted one another, and the new U.S. commander in chief nodded in reply. Putin, however, did not appear to respond even though he speaks fluent English.

Through a translator, Putin made brief remarks first, saying he hoped for a "productive" meeting. He ignored questions about opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

JILL BIDEN REVIVES ACTIVE FIRST LADY ROLE ON INAUGURAL FOREIGN TRIP FOLLOWING RELUCTANT MELANIA TRUMP

Biden, legs crossed, held a steady smile, while Putin looked sullen, sitting more casually in his chair and avoiding eye contact with his U.S. counterpart.

But it was difficult to hear the pair as reporters, sound technicians, camera operators, and staff for both leaders yelled and snapped at one another as they tried to fit inside the room in the 18th-century Geneva villa.

"Can you move? We can't get a shot," one U.S. journalist asked a Russian counterpart, as captured on CNN.

"No. We cannot do that," the Russian journalist replied.

An NBC News reporter tweeted that he rolled his eyes and shrugged toward Biden as the leaders surveyed the chaotic scene. Biden was seen laughing as he noticed the reporter's frustration.

The presidents were joined by their chief diplomats, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Blinken continued scribbling in his notebook while Lavrov watched jostling TV crews and photographers trying to capture images of the moment.

Blinken and Lavrov seemed the most put off by the journalists' scuffling and shouting. Biden and Putin looked bemused as the scene unfolded on live television for several minutes. Some U.S. members of the White House press pool did not make it inside at all.

Story continues

The leaders are expected to meet behind closed doors with aides for up to five hours or more before addressing the press separately.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Earlier, Biden and Putin shook hands on the steps of Geneva's Villa La Grange on Wednesday. Biden extended his hand first before Putin looked away from his new adversary.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Biden, Biden Administration, Joe Biden, White House

Original Author: Naomi Lim

Original Location: In chaotic scene, Biden touts 'face to face' meeting as Putin hopes for 'productive' summit