“A chaotic scene” — shootings near South Tacoma Way leave eight injured after rave event

Eight people were injured early Sunday after shots were fired outside a private venue on South Tacoma Way that hosted a rave event, according to Tacoma police.

A large crowd was attending a rave hosted by a private venue in the 4500 blk of STW. An argument broke out in the alley behind the location & shots were fired.



South Tacoma Way is expected to be closed between S 52/ S 56 for several more hours while the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/xK5kzH3BJs — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) June 26, 2022

Multiple dispatch calls reported gunfire in the area at 12:45 a.m. Officers responded to the 4500 block of South Tacoma Way and found “a chaotic scene with a large crowd and multiple shooting victims,” according to statement from police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

The victims were taken to three area hospitals by ambulances and private vehicles, police said. All were reported in stable condition Sunday morning.

The shooting reportedly followed an argument in alley outside the venue, after a rave event featuring electronic dance music (EDM). Police closed four blocks of the roadway as investigators examined the scene.

No arrests had been reported as of Sunday morning.The investigation is ongoing, police said.