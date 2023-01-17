Chaotic scene unfolds between man, deputy and dog

Police Lights

An officer was injured and a dog killed during an incident that unfolded Friday afternoon in Cleveland County.

At about 2:40 p.m., a Cleveland County Sheriff’s sergeant went to Whelchel Road in Mooresboro to serve a domestic violence protection order on Aaron Lee Thomas, 42, of Whelchel Road.

Thomas responded to the visit by repeatedly saying, “You will have to shoot me,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas reportedly retreated into his residence, only to emerge wielding a knife the first time, then with a knife and a machete, a press release from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said.

He went back inside and refused to speak with deputies, who were attempting to deescalate the situation, according to investigators.

A short time later, deputies noticed smoke coming from inside the residence and then reportedly saw Thomas emerge once again, this time holding his large dog by the collar as if he might release it on the deputies.

A deputy used his Taser to incapacitate Thomas who consequently fell back into the front doorway and let loose of the dog’s collar.

When Thomas let loose of his dog, it attacked Deputy Robert Taylor, biting him and causing multiple puncture wounds. Another deputy shot and killed the dog, who continued to be in the mode of attack, the press release states. Once deputies rushed over to take Thomas into custody, they saw the interior of the home was on fire and dragged him away from the residence that was completely engulfed in flames.

Deputy Taylor was transported by ambulance to Atrium Health Cleveland where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomas was arrested then taken to the same hospital for treatment of pre-existing medical conditions, according to investigators.

Warrants have been obtained against Thomas for second-degree arson, felony assault on a law enforcement officer with serious injury, felony assault on emergency personnel and felony obstructing justice, and he was served with the domestic violence protective order.

Because he is still hospitalized, he has not been assigned a bond or been booked into jail.

Sheriff Alan Norman said, “Our agency serves, on average, well over 70 new domestic violence protective orders per month. Serving these protective orders has real potential for violence. In this case, the man was only going to be evicted from the residence until he had his day in court, due to allegations of domestic violence."

