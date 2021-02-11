Chaotic scenes as GOP senator Mike Lee demands evidence of Trump phone call be stricken from record

Josh Marcus
US Senator Mike Lee speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing (EPA)
A chaotic scene broke out late on Wednesday evening during the closing moments of the day's impeachment proceedings, as Republican senator Mike Lee demanded to strike evidence he believed Democrats mistakenly attributed to him during the trial.

The comments in question concerned a call Democrats believe former president Trump accidentally made to the Utah senator while trying to reach Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville, with whom he allegedly wanted to discuss stopping the transfer of power.

"What I asked was, statements were attributed to me repeatedly, as to which I have personal knowledge because I am the source, they are not true, I never made those statements, I ask that they be stricken," Mr Lee protested, as senators spoke over each other and the microphone system went in and out. "This has nothing to do with whether or not they’re based on depositions, which they’re not. It’s simply based on the fact that I’m the witness, I’m the only witness, those statements are not true and I ask that you strike them.”

