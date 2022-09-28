Chaotic storm surge inside Ian's eyewall
This catastrophic scene in Punta Gorda, Florida, from Reed Timmer shows powerful storm surge slamming the shores within Hurricane Ian's eyewall on Sept. 28.
Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began lashing Florida with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status (Sept. 28)
Storm chaser Reed Timmer reports dangerous storm surge ramping up in Pine Island, Florida, as conditions continue to deteriorate on Sept. 28.
Hurricane Ian has now strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane. Here's what SC residents need to know and how it will impact them.
Carlson's remarks came as Hurricane Ian, which knocked out power to Cuba, approached Florida's coast.
Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers.
The first fringes of winds, rain and tornadoes that come with Hurricane Ian reached Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties on Tuesday night, and gave a nasty taste of what might be coming Wednesday.
“Don't go out there,” officials warned, saying the water was likely to rush back in at higher levels.
