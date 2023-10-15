Chaparral Middle school student fatally shot by 17-year-old in Oregon Park

This is a developing story and the Alamogordo Daily News will update it as more information becomes available.

An Alamogordo student was killed in a shooting Oct. 13 in Oregon Park.

Officials with Alamogordo Public Schools identified the student at Jiyrese Collier, an eighth grade student at Chaparral Middle School, in a post to its Facebook page. Collier's age is unknown. Alamogordo Daily News was unable to confirm with Alamogordo Police the name of the alleged shooting victim.

Alamogordo Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder in the first-degree, tampering with evidence, larceny of a firearm and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person less than 19 years of age, according to a news release from the department. The name of the suspect was not released to media because the boy is considered a juvenile.

At about 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 13 Alamogordo Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near Oregon Park, according that news release.

When officers arrived on scene they found a child suffering from a gunshot wound. It is unclear from police reports whether there was more than one shooting victim. Details about what led to the shooting were not released by investigators as the case is still being investigated.

Officers and deputies with the Otero County Sheriff's Office eventually found the unnamed suspect at a residence on Plainview Drive.

The 17-year-old was turned over to the Otero County Detention Center where he will be transported to a juvenile detention facility to await a first appearance in court.

"If you decide to keep your child home on Monday, Oct. 16, please be assured that all absences will be excused," said Superintendent Pam Renteria in a statement.

"We understand that this time when some students may need extra support from their families, and we fully support your decision to prioritize their well-being."

On Oct. 15 Mountain View and Chaparral Middle School, along with Alamogordo High School, will provide more campus security, according to a news release from the school district.

"Alamogordo Public Schools is working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that all necessary precautions are taken to protect our students," Renteria also said in the news release.

Alamogordo Public Schools will also have counselors on site to speak to students and parents struggling with the incident. Alamogordo Public Schools asked residents to call their support hotline HOPE, open 24/7 at 575-430-0191.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Chaparral Middle School student killed in shooting in Alamogordo