Chaparral teens arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, crashing into El Paso police car

Chaparral teenagers were arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car into an El Paso police vehicle as they attempted to flee the scene, authorities said.

El Paso Police Department officers responded to a report of a burglary of a vehicle in progress about 4 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, near an apartment complex in the 11600 block of Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso, police officials said.

The officers arrived at the scene and saw a 15-year-old boy wearing a ski mask in the parking lot. The boy, whose name was not released since he is a minor, ran away from the officers, officials said.

Officers followed the boy in their patrol car when 17-year-old Moises Isaia Escalante accelerated the vehicle he was driving and crashed into the officers' patrol car, officials said.

Escalante allegedly drove a Hyundai Sonata into the driver-side door of the patrol car in an attempt to escape from officers, officials said.

The officers were not hurt and were able to get out of their vehicle. They then arrested the two teenagers.

Both suspects are from Chaparral, New Mexico.

Escalante was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was booked Monday, Nov. 26, into the El Paso County Jail on a $7,500 bond. He was released from jail the next day after posting bail, jail logs show.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest and/or detention. He was turned over to the El Paso County Juvenile Probation Department, officials said.

Additional charges are pending as officers continue their investigation into the incident, officials said.

