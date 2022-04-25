Chaparral woman charged with attempted murder back in court as prosecutors try to hold her

Note: This story contains descriptions of domestic violence. La Casa offers emergency shelter via walk-in between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. or by calling 575-526-9513.

LAS CRUCES - A woman accused of trying to kill her on-again-off-again boyfriend was allowed to wait for a trial outside of jail as prosecutors tried again to jail her.

Shelby Delgado, 26, was indicted on one count of attempted murder earlier this month. It was the second such indictment leveled against her since Doña Ana County Sherriff's Office deputies accused her of trying to kill a man on Dec. 24, 2021.

In an affidavit, deputies describe a chaotic tryst when Delgado allegedly stabbed her 30-year-old boyfriend, stuffed him into his truck, and drove for a while until the man was able to flee.

When Delgado was arrested on March 4, prosecutors charged her with murder despite that the fact that the stabbing victim lived and was in contact with deputies. Charges were then refiled. However, a series of legal proceedings that a judge described as "convoluted" ended with the new charges being dismissed and Delgado being released from jail.

The third round of charges followed by a grand jury indictment came down late last month, court records show. Delgado turned herself over to police in Las Cruces on April 11 before she was again indicted on an attempted murder charge.

After her indictment, 3rd Judicial District Judge Richard Jacquez granted Delgado a $10,000 secured bond. Delgado paid the money and got out of jail, court records show. Despite that, prosecutors still sought to get Delgado back in jail.

In their motion requesting a judge to indefinitely jail her, prosecutors said Delgado was dangerous, had other domestic violence cases involving the victim, and had previously violated parole. Prosecutors argued all this added up to Delgado being a dangerous woman and that no conditions of release could ensure the public's safety.

Prosecutors also brought to the stand the man who told deputies Delgado tried to kill him. He confirmed that Delgado has other pending charges involving him in Otero County.

During the pretrial detention hearing on Monday, Delgado's lawyer, public defender Frank DelPalmo, told the court that Delgado has been a model citizen since her release from jail and is far from a danger to the public. He told the court that Delgado was since bought her own car, got a driver's license and started a new job working for her uncle.

Ultimately, District Judge Douglas Driggers ruled that there was no reason for him to overturn Jacquez's ruling. Delgado was allowed to stay out of jail while awaiting a resolution to her case.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

