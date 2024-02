TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs have not lost a game since January 2nd, and on Friday night, hosted the Kilgore Bulldogs.

While Chapel Hill ran away with the first matchup between these two, this game went down to the wire, with Chapel Hill still coming out on top 60-56.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.