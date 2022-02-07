Chapel Hill cyclist dies from injuries in crash after driver opened parked car door

A Chapel Hill cyclist who was critically injured when a driver opened his parked car door on West Franklin Street has died, friends reported Monday.

Nicholas Watson, 43, died Friday, according to an update Monday on the CaringBridge website, a personal journey blog for friends and family. Several of his organs were donated to patients in need, the post noted.

“His family wants to thank you for the outpouring of love and to let you know that donations will be going to help take care of his pups Fey and Poehler,” friends posted.

A memorial of his life is pending at the Dead Mule Club on West Franklin Street, where Watson was a regular patron, it said.

The Chapel Hill resident was critically injured Jan. 25, while riding his electric bike on West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill police reported.

He was heading west, between Roberson and Graham streets, when a driver who had pulled into a parking space opened his car door to get out. Watson’s bike hit the door, and he was knocked to the ground, the police report stated.

Police estimated Watson was traveling about 10 mph. He was not wearing a helmet, police spokesman Alex Carrasquillo told The News & Observer.

He was taken to UNC Hospitals, where he remained in critical condition until his death.

Police have not made a decision yet about whether to file charges, Carrasquillo said.

Crashes in Chapel Hill raise safety concerns

The crash is the latest to put a spotlight on pedestrian and bike safety in Chapel Hill.

Several children and adults in marked crosswalks and in a playground at Northside Elementary School also were injured last month in crashes involving cars.

Sixteen pedestrians were hit by drivers in the town’s crosswalks last year, and some were injured or killed, Chapel Hill police also reported.

The Chapel Hill Town Council is expected to get an update Wednesday on bike and pedestrian safety enforcement, which has been ramped up across town in the last few weeks.

A resident also has filed a petition asking the council to approve a local “dooring” law, similar to a local ordinance that regulates cycling in Raleigh.

North Carolina is one of eight states nationwide that does not have a law against dooring, in which a driver opens a car door into the path of a passing cyclist, causing the cyclist to be thrown from the bike or sometimes to swerve into oncoming traffic.

