Chapel Hill police arrest 2nd suspect in fatal shooting at Camelot Village

Tammy Grubb
1 min read

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Police arrested a second man Wednesday in the death of a Chapel Hill man shot Feb. 19 at Camelot Village Apartments.

Donavyn Lee Mayfield, 20, of Carrboro, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Dearie William Bourne, 21, who lived at the Chapel Hill apartment complex, police said in a news release Thursday.

Mayfield was also charged with kidnapping, breaking and entering, and larceny, Chapel Hill Police Department officials said. He is being held without bail in the Orange County jail, they said.



