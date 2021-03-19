Chapel Hill police charge a woman with hit-and-run that seriously injured a cyclist

Richard Stradling
·1 min read

Three months after a cyclist was hit by a car on Homestead Road and seriously injured, police say they’ve found and charged the car’s driver.

Chapel Hill police say Tara Holste of Chatham County has been charged with felony hit and run with serious bodily injury. They say Holste, 46, was driving the Chevrolet HHR that hit the cyclist at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 and then drove off.

Police have not released the name of the cyclist. But a GoFundMe page created in January identified him as a 15-year-old East Chapel Hill High School student who “suffered a broken leg and severe brain swelling” after being struck. The GoFundMe page raised more than $100,000 for the boy’s medical bills by early February and has since been closed.

The GoFundMe page said the boy was riding home from the town skate park at the end of Aquatic Drive. Police say the collision occurred on Homestead near Aquatic Drive.

Holste was served a criminal summons earlier this week and is scheduled to have her first appearance in court on Monday.

