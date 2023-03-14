Chapel Hill police investigate car stolen at gunpoint from Cruizers station on NC 54

Chapel Hill police are asking the public for information about two men who stole a car at gunpoint Tuesday morning from a Raleigh Road gas station.

The men drove up to the Cruizers gas station at 1010 Raleigh Road in a black Nissan Rogue just before 9:30 a.m., police reported. The gas station is across the street from the Glen Lennox community at U.S. 15-501 and N.C. 54.

One man, who had a gun, got out of the Nissan and stole a black Mazda CX-5 with a red Arkansas Razorbacks plate on its front bumper, police said. A Carolina Hurricanes sticker is on the Mazda’s back bumper.

No one was injured in the carjacking, police said. They advised anyone who sees the Mazda to stay away from it and call 911.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 919-968-2760 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or the anonymous tip line at Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or chapelhillcrimestoppers.com.