Chapel Hill police investigate second murder in a week. Dead man found after 911 call.

Chapel Hill police are investigating the second murder in a week after responding to a shooting in the 600 block of North Heritage Circle on Thursday afternoon.

A caller reported the shooting to 911 around 2:30 p.m., according to a Chapel Hill Police Department news release. They found a man who was dead at the scene, in the Chapel Ridge apartment complex.

Investigators do not think the shooting poses “an immediate threat,” the release said. Police did not release additional information.

It was the second murder reported in a week in Chapel Hill.

On Monday, police found K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, dead in the parking lot of a public housing apartment complex on South Estes Drive Extension. The body was discovered after someone in the area called 911 around 10:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

They also are investigating a shooting on N.C. 54 near Smith Level Road around 5 p.m. Monday. A passenger in a car was injured in that case, when the driver of another car shot at the car in which the passenger was riding.

Police have not released any details about suspects in either case or the car involved in the N.C. 54 shooting incident.

Chapel Hill police investigated five homicides in all of 2022, up from one in 2021. In 2020, there were none.

Anyone with information about the shootings or murders can call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Callers can leave an anonymous tip with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or online at chapelhillcrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.